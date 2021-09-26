NDRF to deploy 18 teams in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh in view of cyclone

New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has started deploying 18 teams across Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in anticipation of a cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. NDRF director general S N Pradhan tweeted that the 13 teams in Odisha and five in Andhra Pradesh would be in place by Saturday night.

NDRF teams will be deployed in the following districts in Odisha: Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nayagarh and Malkangiri.

The teams will be deployed in Vishakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Yanam and Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh.

A typical NDRF team consists of 47 personnel equipped with tree and pole cutters, communication devices, inflatable boats, and basic medical aid to rescue and launch relief operations.

As per a senior official of the Odisha government, seven of the state’s districts — Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal — all were put on high alert after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cyclonic activity in the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD, the cyclone may then move to southern Odisha and neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

IMD earlier reported that a deep depression had moved westward at a speed of 14 kmph over north and central Bay of Bengal. It was centered around 470 km east-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 540 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. ‘It (the weather system) is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur, around Kalingapatnam, by evening of September 26,’ the agency noted.

IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the wind speed will vary between 75 kmph and 85 kmph, with gusts up to 95 kmph.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain at most places on September 27 with heavy to very heavy showers in isolated places in Odisha and Telangana and torrential rain in isolated places in coastal West Bengal.