Maharashtra woman with 15% eyesight clears UPSC exam

Mumbai: Pooja Kadam, 30, from Latur in Maharashtra, was one of the 761 candidates who passed the UPSC civil services exam 2020 on Friday with just 15 percent eyesight.

Kadam, a resident of the Ausa tehsil in Taka village, scored an impressive 577th rank in her exams, on her second attempt. She was graduated from Fergusson College in Pune and completed her post-graduate studies in Political Sciences at Indira Gandhi National Open University. Kadam is the youngest of four sisters, and her father is a teacher at the village school.

On Friday, the Union Public Service Commission announced the results of its examination, which selects IAS, IFS and IPS officers, among others.

Read also: Ocean photography awards 2021: Capture the beauty of marine life

The coveted civil services examination of 2020 was cleared by 761 candidates, with engineering graduates Shubham Kumar, an IIT Bombay graduate, and Jagrati Awasthi, who completed B.Tech (electrical engineering) from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, bagging the first and second ranks respectively.