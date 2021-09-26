Amtrak train derailment: Three deaths confirmed.

An Amtrak train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was travelling to Seattle from Chicago derailed in a remote area of Northern Montana in United States. The accident took place on Saturday at 4 p.m. local time near Joplin. The rail line confirmed that seven cars on the train derailed which caused three deaths and several other injuries.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Department officials who confirmed the death of three people did not reveal the details of the injured people. There were around 146 passengers and about 16 crew cabin members in the train while the train departed from Chicago.

The train had two locomotives with ten cars in which seven of them were derailed. Photos of the front cars of the train, off the track and some cars tipped on sides were shared by many passengers. There were no involvement of any other vehicles or equipment. The train derailed along a straight section of the tracks.

Amtrak shared help line numbers and other details to the public for them to call to inquire about their friends and family who travelled in the train. The cause for the accident was not immediately clear. A ‘go team’ would be launched for the investigation of the derailment, the National Transportation Safety Board informed.

Liberty County is an area larger than Rhode Island with only a few thousand residents, which is an extremely rural part of Montana in America.