Child rights body says Rajasthan law ‘legitimises’ child marriages, seeks CM’s review

Jaipur: National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) expressed concern over Rajasthan’s Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021, saying it legitimizes child marriages. This comes just one week after NCPCR brought up the matter with the governor of the state.

The NCPCR requested the state government to review the new law because its enactment would have a serious impact on minors’ physical, psychological, and social well-being. According to the letter, Section 8 of the amendment bill provides for the registration of child marriages through the marriage registration officers of the place where the child has been residing for more than 30 days. The state has asked that the government ‘reconsider the bill and review it’ in accordance with the law and the welfare of children.

‘The bill states that the marriage between the bridegroom who has not completed 21 years and the bride who has not completed 18 years of age could be registered by the parents or guardians within 30 days of the marriage,’ NCPCR wrote on Friday, adding that it ‘legitimizes’ child marriages in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan’s assembly last week passed a bill amending a 2009 law. The bill has caused a political storm, with the opposition BJP contesting its contents and the state government insisting that registering a child marriage does not give it legal status.