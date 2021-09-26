Without daughters, society wouldn’t have existed: Big B on Daughter’s Day

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan spoke about the cultural and social value of having daughters on Daughters’ Day 2021. ‘Happy daughter’s day .. SEPT 26 ..betia na hoti toh sansar, samaj, sanskriti..sab ke sab nadarat (Society, culture will be dull without daughters),’ he wrote on Instagram.

The actor also shared a photo of him and daughter Shweta Bachchan sharing a smile together with the note.

The gesture of Amitabh won Shweta’s heart. In response to the post, Shweta wrote, ‘Love you Papa.’

For the unversed, Shweta manages the clothing label MxS alongside designer Monisha Jaising. Additionally, she is an author. Her book ‘Paradise Towers’ was released in 2018.