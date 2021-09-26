Cyclone Gulab: India Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rain in these states

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states due to the Cyclone Gulab. The national weather agency forecasted heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal.

IMD said that, Chhattisgarh could witness extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Monday. Telangana will receive extremely heavy rainfall over the next two days.

The agency also said that districts in Southern West Bengal is likely to get heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday due to a low-pressure area that is developing in the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rain is likely in one or two places in Kolkata, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Howrah, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts on Tuesday. Paschim Bardhaman, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts will get heavy rainfall on Wednesday. South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts will get heavy rain till Tuesday due to Cyclone Gulab.

The agency warned fishermen that the sea will be very rough due to the two weather systems and asked not to venture into the deep sea till further notice.

The weather department has also predicted light to moderate intensity rain in South Delhi, including Kalkaji and Tughlakabad, as well as Noida during the next 2 hours.