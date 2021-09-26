In-laws tie woman to a tree, beat her up for talking to a ‘stranger’ in Uttar Pradesh

Rampur: In Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, a woman was tied to a tree and severely beaten by her in-laws and a few others, according to the video that has gone viral on social media. In the viral video clip, the woman is seen dangling from a tree and being beaten up, even as she cries for mercy.

The incident happened after the woman in question was found talking to a ‘stranger’ in the middle of the road. Police filed a case on Saturday against 19 unknown people and four named people after a complaint was filed by the man who witnessed the attack. The accused are charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said the complainant, a native of Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, comes to Rampur because he owns property here. He was returning to Rampur from Bilaspur on September 17. The man spotted the woman on the way and started a conversation. According to The Times of India, a local resident saw them having a conversation and informed her in-laws. ‘The man was talking to the woman whom he claims to know. However, the woman’s in-laws, who spotted the duo talking to each other, attacked them. Later, they thrashed the woman brutally after tying her to a tree, assuming that she was having an affair with the man,’ according to Rampur ASP, Sansar Singh. Four people have already been arrested in the case, a police officer said, adding that the other accused will be arrested soon.