Bengaluru NGO to launch no honking awareness campaign from Sept 29

Bengaluru: Honking not only leads to noise pollution but also to violence on the road. A non-profit organization in Bengaluru has proposed an awareness campaign to curb the city’s habit of honking. An NGO has launched the #Bengaluru100KmsNoHonkingChallenge for the city.

On September 29, the first part of the campaign will begin. Locals will participate in this campaign between 9 am and 11 am at GPO Junction near Vidhana Soudha.

Citizens will hold placards that raise awareness about the effects of honking during the campaign. Citizens 4 Citizens (C4C) founder Rajkumar Dugar said, ‘Honking near educational institutions and hospitals at any time, and also residential areas at night, is banned. Unfortunately, most of us honk indiscriminately without bothering about the harm we are causing.’

C4C encouraged locals to participate in the campaign. Dugar says people should abstain from using horns in one stretch for at least 100 kilometres. According to him, ‘If anyone happens to honk for any reason, he/she should restart the 100 km count from zero.’