Internet to be suspended in Ajmer, 4 other Rajasthan districts over REET

Jaipur: According to the state government, mobile internet services, bulk SMS/MMS, and social media platforms will be temporarily suspended in several districts of Rajasthan from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday, September 26, due to the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 being held on that day. These districts include Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu and rural Jaipur.

‘Internet services, bulk SMS/MMS/Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media by Internet Service Providers (except for voice call of landline, mobile phone, and landline broadband, lease line data) to be suspended in Ajmer district from 6am to 6pm on September 26 in the wake of REET exam,’ the district magistrate said earlier.

On Friday, the Rajasthan Police arrested four members of a gang with Rs 5.60 lakh in cash for allegedly making dummy candidates appear for REET 2021. As part of his review of the preparations for the aforesaid test, CM Ashok Gehlot warned state government employees not to help candidates cheat. As a result, he approved the withdrawal of affiliation and recognition for private universities if anyone in their staff has been caught facilitating cheating.

Rajasthan has announced free travel facilities for all candidates appearing in REET 2021. In a statement, state transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said all buses on state roadways will be available for free to candidates. REET 2021 targets recruiting 31,000 educators in Grade 3. REET admit cards were released by the Board on September 17, 2021. The exam was originally scheduled for June 20, but the pandemic caused the date to be postponed.