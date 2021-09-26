Sonu Sood shares screenshot of over 52,000 emails in his inbox

Bollywood star Sonu Sood has made headlines ever since the Income Tax (IT) Department conducted an inspection at his offices around the country. They even inspected his Mumbai home. Later, the IT department charged Sood with evading taxes worth Rs. 20 crore. After this, Sonu Sood put out a statement saying that every rupee in his foundation is waiting for a chance to save a life and help the needy.

Additionally, the Income Tax department claims that Sood’s foundation collected over Rs. 18 crores until April this year, out of which it used only Rs. 1.9 crore on relief work with the remaining amount remaining unused. Sonu Sood replied that it would take him hardly any time to use the money to help the needy as he receives thousands of requests daily.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, Sonu Sood offered a helping hand to the needy. A lot of people lost their jobs and a few even became homeless during that period. Due to Sonu Sood’s humane nature, he offered a helping hand to the needy. He was also known for his philanthropic work. Sood even helped thousands of people reach their hometowns and provided medical facilities and other necessities. Sonu Sood’s bad phase of life is supported by his audience due to this character. As an example, Sonu Sood shared a picture of his inbox. The chat box showed that he has received over 52,000 emails. The picture was shared on his Twitter account. Along with it, he wrote, ‘??????..?????..?????..? ?? ???? ????? ???? ???’

In a statement on his social media accounts, Sonu Sood said that every rupee in his foundation is destined to save a precious life and reach the needy. Additionally, he has encouraged many brands to donate his endorsement money for such humanitarian causes as well. In the last four days, he has been busy with a few guests, so he has been unavailable to help people. He is now back in all humility. Sood concluded, ‘At your humble service, for life’.