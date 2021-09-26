Pakistan has nurtured and supported cross-border terrorism: Indian foreign secretary

Following the Prime Minister’s address at the UN General Assembly, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla gave a special press briefing after the meeting with the Indian leader. In response to WION’s question about terrorism, Shringla said that Pakistan was suo moto recognized for funding and supporting terrorism during Modi’s bilateral meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to Shringla, Pakistan has both supported and nurtured cross-border terrorism including Afghanistan. According to him, the leaders have agreed that the situation needs to be closely monitored to ensure the safety of people around the world. Moreover, he said, global leaders know that they will have to ensure that Pakistan fulfills its obligation of ensuring that it does not work against its neighbors or other nations of the world.

The PM also said that Afghanistan should not be used as a tool to spread terrorism and carry out terrorist attacks. He also declared that no nation should be able to take advantage of Afghanistan’s delicate situation for their own selfish reasons. According to Shringla, the Quad summit helped the four participating nations- India, the US, Australia and Japan- guide the discussion in the right direction, especially with regards to terrorism. It is crucial that Afghanistan remains united. Quad meeting helped leaders to establish the objectives they wished to accomplish together for Afghanistan.