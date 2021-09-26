Women’s driving training center in Kabul faces closure

After the Taliban took control of the country a month ago, a driving training center for women in Kabul seems to be on the verge of shutting down since there have been no takers. The Afghan female investor Nilab closed the business she founded a year ago.

Despite more than 30 women expressing a desire to learn how to drive, Nilab said she faces an uncertain future and added that no woman had come to the center in the past month. Several months ago, a woman named Mughda attended the center to get trained in driving. She says, ‘I wanted to learn to drive to be independent and not to rely on anyone’. Many women in the country are compelled to pursue their careers and build skills.

Read more: The ‘secret’ of PM Modi avoiding jetlag during foreign trips ‘revealed’

The new Taliban government’s higher education minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, earlier said that women in Afghanistan can continue to study in universities, however, classrooms will be gender-segregated and Islamic dress is required. Women will be permitted to study at postgraduate levels as well. After Afghanistan’s new government was formally formed, the minister discussed the country’s policies at a news conference.