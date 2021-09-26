The ‘secret’ of PM Modi avoiding jetlag during foreign trips ‘revealed’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently returned from a ‘successful and comprehensive’ three-day trip to the United States, where he held productive bilateral and multilateral engagements, attended the Quad Summit, and addressed the UN General Assembly. During his stay in the US of 65 hours, he participated in 20 meetings and had 4 more long meetings during the flight, making a total of 24 meetings.

Keeping up with such a busy schedule is a real challenge for a normal person, but Prime Minister Modi seems to have mastered the art of staying energetic and energized. Inspite of staying awake for a long period during international trips, he maintained a fresh appearance. Although PM advocates the benefits of yoga and constantly promotes a healthy lifestyle, a curious mind will ask what’s his secret to keeping jetlag away during foreign trips. Apparently, official sources, as revealed by news agency PTI, said that this is one of his tricks to avoid fatigue, as he packs his time with back-to-back engagements.

A source said he used to travel at night whenever he visited the US in the 1990s when an airline gave discounted monthly passes to visitors. To make the most of the offers, Modi always traveled in the night as this ensured he could visit many places without having to spend on hotels.

According to sources, PM Modi tunes his body and sleep cycle depending on the time zone of the destination he is traveling to. For instance,If it is night in India when he takes off he would not sleep if it is day in the country of destination. When he returns to India, he follows the same process. In addition, PM Modi ensures that he consumes plenty of water as doctors believe that the air in the airplane saps body moisture.