Three TN fishermen attacked, robbed mid-sea by Sri Lankan fishers

Three fishermen from the Tamil Nadu region were badly injured early Saturday off the coast of Kodiakarai after being reportedly assaulted by a group of Sri Lankan fishermen.

According to the Coastal Security Group (CSG) police, fishermen from Arucottuthurai near Vedaranyam were attacked while fishing a few knots southeast off the coast of Kodiakarai. The Sri Lankan fisherman arrived in three boats and allegedly ‘attacked’ the Tamil fishermen with iron rods, stealing their catch, fishing nets, cell phones and GPS equipment before fleeing the scene.

The injured fisherman returned to shore and were taken to the government hospital in Nagapattinam. Arun Thamburaj, the Nagapattinam District Collector, paid a visit to the hospital and inquired about the care given to the fishermen.

The issue is being investigated by authorities from the Fisheries Department and CSG police. Meanwhile, members of the Arucottuthurai fishermen’s organisation staged a flash strike to protest the attack.