Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces gunned down two terrorists in Watrina village in Bandipora district in Jammu and Kashmir. One of the killed terrorists was involved in the killing of BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari and his family members.

Security forces launched a search operation in the area on Sunday morning after getting input about the presence of terrorists in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opens fire on the forces , who retaliated. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site of the encounter. In August, a Pakistani terrorist named Babar Ali was killed in the region by security forces.

BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari along with his brother Umar Sultan and father Bashir Ahmad Sheikh were shot dead by terrorists in July.