Watch adorable video of mama bear teaching cub how to slide: Video

Asheville: An adorable video of a mama bear teaching her cub how to slide has won the heart of netizens. The video was captured by Betsie Stockslager, an elementary school teacher in Asheville, North Carolina.

The video shows a mama bear playing in a playground with her cub. ‘This MADE MY DAY – playground at school… watch the whole thing!! I LOVE how the mama goes down the big slide and quickly runs to the smaller slide- only to BEAR HUG the little one as they make it to the bottom’, Betsie Stockslager captioned the video.

The video has till now gathered more than 3.3 lakh views and thousands of likes.

Watch the video Here: