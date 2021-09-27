Amazon termed as ‘East India Company 2.0’ by RSS-linked magazine

The RSS-linked monthly Panchjanya has dubbed e-commerce behemoth Amazon ‘East India Company 2.0,’ alleging that the company has paid crores of rupees in bribery in exchange for favourable government policies.

Panchjanya’s current issue, which will be available on October 3, features a cover article that is harshly critical of Amazon. The article titled ‘East India Company 2.0’ read: ‘Whatever the East India Company did in the 18th century to capture India, the same is visible in the activities of Amazon.’

The report states that Amazon is taking measures to take over the economic, political and personal freedom of Indians so that it can establish its monopoly in the Indian market. It also added that Amazon’s video portal, Prime Video, has been distributing films and television programs that are anti-Indian culture.

The report further claims that Amazon has set up a slew of proxy organisations and there are accusations that it has disbursed crores as bribes for favourable policies.

Amazon had embroiled in a legal battle with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over its acquisition of Future Group. According to sources, the US e-commerce behemoth is probing suspected bribery made by its legal representatives in India and it spent a whopping Rs 8,546 crore (USD 1.2 billion) on legal costs to retain a presence in the nation in 2018-20.

Congress, the major opposition party, has asked that the alleged bribery case involving Amazon be investigated by the Supreme Court. Previously, the RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagaran Manch called for action against e-commerce companies like Amazon for breaking regulations that harm merchants and engaging in unethical business practices.