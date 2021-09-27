Congress leader rules out leadership change in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan Revenue Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Choudhary claimed that there will be no leadership change in Rajasthan. He also said that more than 100 MLAs are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. But he admitted that there are differences of opinion among the leaders in the state party.

‘More than 100 MLAs of Rajasthan are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Therefore, there cannot be, in any way, correlation between the two (states)’, said Choudhary. Congress high command had earlier appointed Harish Choudhary with Ajay Maken to solve the issues in the Punjab Congress.

Last year, Pilot and 18 other MLAs had declared an open revolt against the leadership of Gehlot. The Congress high command had formed a committee to resolve the political crisis and look into the issues in the state party unit.