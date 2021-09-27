Diljit Dosanjh shares ‘Honsla Rakh’ poster co-starring Shehnaaz Gill

Honsla Rakh, the film starring Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh, is all set to be released next month. Diljit Dosanjh recently took to his social media handle to share the poster along with the release date.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, on Saturday, Diljit announced that the trailer for Honsla Rakh will be released at 1 pm on Monday, September 27 and the film will be released on October 15.

In the poster, Shehnaaz and her co-star Sonam Bajwa appear wearing a pair of green polka dot sweatpants and a matching sweater. Sonam had a box of baby food and a soft toy in her arms, while Shehnaaz held a pair of soft toys and a wrapped-up towel. Diljit stood between the two stars, with a baby in his arms, a feeding bottle in his hand and a baby stroller in front of him.

Also Read: ‘I have permanent stretch marks’: Kangana Ranaut on gaining and losing 20 kg for ‘Thalaivii’

Earlier this year, Shehnaaz had gone to Canada for the shoot of Honsla Rakh. Several behind-the-scenes photos from the sets were shared by the actress on her social media. The film would mark Shehnaaz’s return to the industry, after the sudden demise of her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, who passed away earlier this month.