East Delhi MP Gautam Gambir to open 4th Jan Rasoi in October

New Delhi: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir will launch his fourth Jan Rasoi, where food is served for just Rs 1, in Laxminagar in October. It is being developed through the conversion of an abandoned ‘Dhalav Ghar,’ a dumping unit, into a modern art kitchen.

According to Gambhir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants no poor person or family to go hungry in India. ‘It is my endeavor to make arrangements for at least one time full meal for as many poor people as possible,’ he said. He launched the first such kitchen at Gandhi Nagar in December 2020. A similar setup is operational in New Ashok Nagar, which started two months ago. One in Parpatganj was started the last month.

East Delhi plans to open ten such facilities, one in each Vidhan Sabha. ‘I want to reduce the burden of poor people who have to migrate due to hunger. At least we should ensure that they at least get hygienic and nutritious food so that there is no migration or starvation. We take Rs 1 as a token amount. Our volunteers make sure that everyone will feel welcome,’ Gambhir said.

According to Gambhir’s aide, each of these facilities caters to 1,000 people, but there is a great demand for food, especially in Parpatganj, so more plates are planned.