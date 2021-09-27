‘I have permanent stretch marks’: Kangana Ranaut on gaining and losing 20 kg for ‘Thalaivii’

Kangana Ranaut made a surprising disclosure regarding her weight loss and gain journey for her legendary part as Tamil Nadu’s former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the biopic Thalaivii, which was released on Netflix on Sunday.

The biography Thalaivii depicts the late Jayalalithaa’s life from her early days as a young actress to her latter years as a senior politician. For this, the actress had to go through numerous dramatic bodily transformations. For depicting the veteran’s life on screen, she gained 20 kilos in six months and then lost it all in six months.

The star recently disclosed on Instagram that the makeover procedure has left her with lasting stretch marks on her body. Sharing a picture of her before and after losing 20 kgs weight, Kangana wrote: ‘Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and losing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body ….I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself ??#thalaivii.’

Thalaivii, directed by A L Vijay and written by K V Vijayendra Prasad, premiered with glowing reviews in theatres earlier this month. However, owing to COVID pandemic limitations, the film suffered losses as the theatres in Mumbai and Kerala are still shuttered. After a two-week theatrical run, the film was released on September 25 via the OTT platform Netflix.

Also Read: In our hearts forever: Mohanlal on Balasubrahmanyam’s death anniversary

The Hindi version of Thalaivii is already uploaded on Netflix, while the Tamil and Telugu versions will be available in two weeks. Previously, prominent multiplex companies such as PVR Cinemas and INOX Leisure Ltd declined to play the Hindi version of the biography, citing the film’s Netflix debut window as being too short.

Meanwhile, Thalaivii was originally set to reach theatres in April but was postponed due to India’s second wave of COVID outbreak.