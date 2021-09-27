Nomination for polls rejected: Man sets himself on fire near TN CM Stalin’s residence

Chennai: A man set himself on fire near Chief Minister M K Stalin’s residence, after his nomination to contest the rural civic poll in Tuticorin District was rejected. Victim, identified as A Vetrimaran, got close to the house of Stalin on Chittaranjan Salai and committed the act to press his claim for acceptance of his nomination to contest for the post of village Panchayat president.

Police personnel, who was around at the time, tried to set down the fire and rushed him to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Later, Health Minister M Subramanian visited him at hospital, where he promised to address the grievances.

In Tamil Nadu, Rural civic polls are set to be held on October 6 and 9. The ‘ordinary’ civic polls cover nine reconstituted districts in addition to polls to fill vacancies (casual election) in 28 other districts. Vetrimaran, claims himself to be part of a political outfit named Tamil Nadu Parayar Peravai, wanted to contest for the post of village Panchayat president, reserved for Scheduled Castes. He also named a few persons and alleged threats from them to kill him and sought action.

Belonging to Jameen Thevar Kulam village in Kovilpatti taluk of Tuticorin district, Vetrimaran alleged that the nomination papers filed by him and his wife were rejected by an official and pursued immediate acceptance of their papers.