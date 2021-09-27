REET 2021: Slippers with bluetooth device worth Rs 6 lakh seized, 5 held for cheating

Five individuals were detained in Bikaner on Sunday for allegedly attempting to rig the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021. They were found wearing Bluetooth gadgets in their slippers.

In many areas, including Jaipur and Ajmer, the state government stopped mobile internet and bulk SMS/MMS services before the examination. The 33 districts had a total of 3,993 exam centers.

Regardless, several students attempted to cheat on the exam. Five individuals were detained in Bikaner after they were found wearing Bluetooth-enabled slippers. Seven more people were apprehended in various locations in connection with the REET exam scam.

Also Read: Tax officials raid Chennai-based financing firms, detect illegal income of Rs 300 crore

Bikaner Superintendent of Police Priti Chandra told the media that the five individuals detained were wearing slippers with the devices attached. Madan Lal and Trilokchand, two of them, are suspected gang members who gave the slippers to candidates or their families, while the other three were REET candidates.

‘They were caught at a bus stand under the Gangashahar police station area before the exam. During checking, the slippers and other devices were recovered. The main accused who is the gang leader is absconding while two members of the gang were arrested,’ she said, adding that the slippers were supplied to applicants for a fee of Rs 6 lakh.