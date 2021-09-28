Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress president

Chandigarh: Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post of president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. The former cricketer said that he will continue as a Congress worker. He sent his resignation letter to AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

The former Indian cricketer took his microblogging website to announce this decision. ‘The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress’, he said in the resignation letter which he shared on Twitter.

Sidhu was appointed as the Congress state chief on July 23 this year. He was engaged in a tug of war for power with former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh. Earlier the Congress high command removed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh from his post. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi, a close aide of Sidhu. Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh will be arriving in Delhi today. It has been rumoured that he will join BJP.

Assembly elections will be held in the state in less than five months.