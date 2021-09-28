Police constable booked for raping a rape victim in Karnataka

Mangaluru: A police constable in the Kadaba police station, Karnataka, has been booked on the charges of raping a girl in the Dakshina Kannada district. The girl who was a rape victim, met the accused while she came to lodge a rape case, after which the officer visited her often, and raped her.

The incident was revealed when the victim was five and a half months pregnant. According to the complaint filed by the victim’s father, the accused constable used to come to the girl’s home often, since last two years. He used to sexually assault the girl and promised to marry her. But after she got pregnant, the victim’s father asked the accused cop to marry his daughter, but he refused and suggested opting for abortion.

Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagwan, Superintendent of Police, has informed that the accused police constable is in custody, and Dakshina Kannada Police had started an investigation.