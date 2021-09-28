State government announces reopening date of schools for classes 1 to 8

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government announced the reopening date of schools for classes 1 to 8. The schools will reopen from November 1st.The decision was taken based on a review meeting held with health experts.

Schools in the state had reopened for Classes 9 to 12 earlier. The government also extended the ban on all social, political, cultural events, celebrations and religious events. All places of worship would remain closed on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The existing guidelines would remain in effect till October 31.

Also Read: ‘Mamata Banerjee and her workers have more faith in violence than polls’: Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav

The state government also decided to held the monthly grievance redressal day at offices of district collectors every Monday. The collectors have also been asked to hear the grievances of farmers monthly, following Covid appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, 1,630 new Covid-19 cases along with 17 deaths were reported in the state on Tuesday. The overall infection tally reached at 2,660,553 and the death toll climbed to 35,526.