Commodity Market: Gold price gain marginally

Mumbai: On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the price of gold futures due for an October 5 delivery surged marginally by Rs 17 or 0.04% to Rs 45,870 per 10 gram. On Tuesday gold was settled at Rs 45,853. Silver futures due for a December 3 delivery was down by 0.22% at Rs 60,330 per kilogram. On Tuesday, silver was settled at Rs 60,464.

The price of spot gold decreased in the bullion market. The cost of 24 Carat gold is at Rs 46,400 per 10 gram and 22 Carat is priced at Rs 43,550 per 10 gram.

On the international market, the price of spot gold remained firm at US Dollar 1735.17 per ounce. US gold futures also remain unchanged at US Dollar 1735.90. Among the other precious metals, silver slipped by 0.06% to US Dollar 25.2 per ounce and platinum rose by 0.05% to US dollar 1078. per ounce.