Despite Indians having a plethora of IDs, PM Modi unveils another one

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that every Indian will now receive a digital health ID as he launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The unique digital health card will contain detailed health records for each citizen. Aadhaar and the health card are not mandated to be linked. As part of this mission, every Indian will be assigned a unique 14-digit ID number that identifies their health information. The initiative has been renamed the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM).

The PM announced on September 27 that the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission will be launched nationwide. ‘A digital health ID will be assigned to each person, which will contain all the records of their health,’ Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Health Minister, tweeted. The ID will be created using the beneficiary’s Aadhar Card or mobile number and will be used to pull relevant health records.In addition, there already are many IDs that exist in the form of digital IDs.

1) Aadhaar Card

2) Passport

3) Driving License

4) Voter’s ID

Read more: If you forget to flush the public toilet in this country, you may go to jail!

5) Ration Card

6) PAN Card

Many are concerned about the introduction of yet another ID, albeit digital when several others are already functional and valid.