Do you smoke weed? If you’re high on marijuana, your phone can detect it

Scientists have demonstrated that it may be possible to detect someone who is smoking marijuana using smartphone sensors. The method uses the phone’s information to check whether the user has become intoxicated after ingesting cannabis. In a study published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, 57 young individuals aged 18 to 25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were surveyed. Researchers analyzed data from the subjects’ phones to see if they could figure out when they used cannabis by determining that they smoked it at least twice per week.

In a study written up on Rutgers Today, researchers note that a smartphone sensor, much like a GPS unit, could be used to detect whether someone is intoxicated after taking marijuana. The accelerometer – the phone’s motion sensor – and GPS data were important in detecting intoxication. With only time factors like the day of the week and time of day, the study was able to correctly identify 60 percent of the 451 cannabis use episodes.

The accuracy rose to 90% when time features and smartphone sensor data were analyzed. As a result of intoxication with cannabis, response times are decreased, which can affect performance at work or school, as well as driving behavior, which may cause injuries or deaths. In the absence of existing screening methods, such as blood, urine, or saliva tests, it is difficult to determine if a person is intoxicated in everyday life or impaired.