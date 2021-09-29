Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh is meeting the Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his home in Delhi. It is rumored that the Congress leader will join BJP ahead of the Assembly elections in the state. He will also meet BJP national president JP Nadda.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh’s media advisor, Raveen Thukral has dismissed the rumors and claimed that Singh is on a personal visit to Delhi. ‘Too much is read into Amarinder Singh’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation’, said Raveen Thukral.

Amarinder Singh resigned from the post of CM on September on Sept 18th as per the instructions from the Congress National leadership. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi. Amarinder Singh was engaged in a tug of war for power with former PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Meanwhile, giving a shock to Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the post of the PCC president on Tuesday . Three other leaders including a minister also resigned from their posts after Sidhu’s resignation.

Assembly elections will be held in the state in less than five months.