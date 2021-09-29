Four popular hair care myths debunked by dermatologist

Hair loss, dandruff and premature greying have become too common among men and women of all ages. A huge number of people suffer from hair problems as a result of a variety of reasons such as the weather, hard water or a lack of a regular hair care regimen.

While many individuals turn to pricey hair care products to solve such problems, few also turn to counsel, which has been increasingly prevalent in recent years. How effective are they? Dr. Jushya Bhatia Sarin, a dermatologist, recently took to her Instagram handle to debunk four of the most frequent hair care myths.

According to Dr. Sarin, there are four frequently held haircare beliefs that aren’t actually beneficial to your hair.

1. Castor oil for hair growth

It’s better to take any positive testimonies with a grain of salt because there’s no scientific proof to back it up. There’s no danger in using castor oil, but it won’t necessarily help you. ‘Hope you’re not missing any medically relevant cause of hair loss,’ the dermatologist said.

2. Onion juice for hair growth

Sulphur is found in onion juice and is used to treat alopecia areata, an autoimmune form of hair loss. It is not used to cure other types of hair loss.

3. Cutting hair for faster growth

Hair grows from the roots of the scalp, not from the tips. Cutting your hair will just make it seem blunter and angular.

4. Plucking grey hair increases them

The pigment cells in the hair follicles quit generating melanin, which causes the hair to turn grey or white. As a result, plucking grey hair will not increase the quantity of them. You only see an increase in their quantity because it happens naturally, not due to plucking.