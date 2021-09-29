Image of Modi on front page of ‘The New York Times’ is ‘completely fabricated’.

An image that appeared to be on the front page of The New York Times went viral on social media platforms over the weekend. A large photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared with the headline ‘Last, Best Hope of Earth’ and a strapline saying, ‘World’s most loved and most powerful leader is here to bless us’. The purported issue date was ‘Setpember 26, 2021’. The image appeared to have been timed to coincide with Modi’s trip to the United States.

As soon as the image was posted, fact-checking websites and social media users pointed out that it was fake. According to them, the headline and strapline of the article were all capitalized, contrary to the style of The New York Times. Additionally, September’s spelling was incorrect. The image was posted by multiple Twitter users, including those with verified handles. A New York Times story called the image ‘completely fabricated’ early on Wednesday.

It was tweeted by the communications arm of The New York Times, ‘This is a completely fabricated image, one of many featuring Prime Minister Modi’. The New York Times also shared a link to the tag for Modi to help readers search for stories mentioning him. Resharing or circulating photoshopped images only spreads misinformation and uncertainty at a time when truthful, trusted journalism is needed. The New York Times has been criticized by supporters of Modi for it’s often critical coverage of the BJP-led government, particularly since the second wave of COVID-19.