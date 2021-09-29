Over 470 students to be awarded PhD at JNU’s 5th convocation

New Delhi: Over 470 students will be conferred Ph.D. degrees in the fifth convocation of Jawaharlal Nehru University. In light of the pandemic, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the chief guest at the convocation to be held Thursday online.

Satish Garkoti, Rector II of the university, said 479 students had registered to participate in the convocation. All are Ph.D. students. Their names will be announced during the online ceremony, and they will be able to pick up their degrees and certificates later, he said.

Convocation for the university was held for the first time in 1972 when G Parthasarathi was its vice-chancellor. After almost 46 years, the practice was resumed in 2018, with the chief guest being JNU chancellor Dr. V K Saraswat.

Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the third convocation in 2019, when protests by students over hostel fees forced then Human Resource Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to stay inside for more than six hours. The convocation was held online due to Covid last year with President Ram Nath Kovind attending the event.