Senators introduce legislation to impose sanctions on the Taliban

On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, a group of 22 Republican senators introduced legislation imposing sanctions on the Taliban in Afghanistan and all foreign governments that support them. Senator Jim Risch introduced the ‘Afghanistan Counter-terrorism, Oversight and Accountability Act’. According to the bill, a report from the Secretary of State is required concerning Pakistan’s support for the Taliban from 2001-2020, as well as about Pakistan’s support for the Taliban’s offensive against the Panjshir Valley and their tactics against Afghanistan’s resistance.

As Mr. Risch noted on the Senate floor, ‘we continue to see the grave implications of the Biden administration’s haphazard withdrawal from Afghanistan’. The Taliban continue to threaten American citizens and Afghan partners in Afghanistan. ‘The Taliban abuse the rights of Afghan women and girls, and seek UN recognition at the same time as they threaten the United States,’ he said.

The legislation also requires counterterrorism strategies and the disposition of Taliban-seized US equipment as well as sanctions against the Taliban and others operating in Afghanistan who engage in terrorism, drug trafficking, and human rights abuses. It authorizes sanctions on those providing support to the Taliban, including foreign governments. The document states that the United States should not recognize any member of the Taliban as the ambassador of Afghanistan to the United States or as the ambassador of Afghanistan to the United Nations. Under the law, foreign assistance to entities supporting the Taliban is to be examined comprehensively.

The legislation further requires the President to submit a report disclosing how the Russian Federation, China, and Afghans are posing security and economic challenges in Southern and Central Asia, including border disputes with countries bordering China, Chinese investments in land and sea ports, military activities, and transportation infrastructure.

A presidential report will identify areas where the U.S. can strengthen diplomatic, economic, and defense cooperation with India as it tackles challenges posed by China, Russia, and the Taliban in the region, and will analyze how the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan will change the security environment in India.