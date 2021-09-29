State govt allows weddings and other events to be held in open spaces

Lucknow: As part of its preparations for the grand festive season, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday allowed wedding ceremonies and other events in open spaces. In a statement on Twitter, the state home department explained that the number of people permitted to attend these ceremonies will depend on the region.

The announcement issued in Hindi urged that wedding ceremonies and other events held in open areas must follow Covid-19 protocols, as well as have a help desk at the entrance managed by Covid-19 health care department. Earlier in the day, the state government permitted Ramleela to be staged in open spaces, varying the number of attendees based on the size of the area.

The number of people permitted to attend wedding ceremonies and other events was first capped at 50 by the Uttar Pradesh government. On September 9, that number was increased to 100. The Uttar Pradesh government made the decision amid a sharp decline in the number of cases filed within the state on a single day. The number of cases reported in Uttar Pradesh increased from 18 to 40 within the past 24 hours. According to Uttar Pradesh Government’s PR division, there are currently 177 cases of Covid-19 infection active in the state.

Read also: Delhi CM launches ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ in all government schools

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh has also taken the lead in the nationwide vaccination drive, having vaccinated 10,39,43,392 beneficiaries as of 7am on Tuesday. In a noteworthy milestone, India on Monday vaccinated more than 1 crore people for a record fifth time in one month.

Uttar Pradesh is the first state to cross the 10-crore mark for cumulative vaccination coverage with over 50% of its population receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.