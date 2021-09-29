Delhi CM launches ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ in all government schools

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, said every child in Delhi will be a patriot in the true sense as he unveiled the AAP government’s ambitious ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ on Tuesday. At the launch event held at the Chhatrasal Stadium on Bhagat Singh’s death anniversary, the chief minister quipped that people do not feel patriotic except while hoisting the Tricolor or singing the national anthem.

According to him, patriotism must be a continually evolving feeling within everyone. The children in our schools were taught physics, chemistry, and math in the last 74 years, but not ‘deshbhakti.’ Every citizen is patriotic, but it needs a push. Delhi’s children will be patriots in the true sense of the word. Dashbhakti Curriculum will be vital in India’s development and will propel the country forward rapidly.

Mr. Kejriwal said many types of professionals are growing up, but there is no development of ‘deshbhakt professionals’. The government remains committed to promoting all professions. All types of education will be supported, but they will also be infused with patriotic values. Doctors, lawyers, engineers, actors, singers, artists, journalists, etc. will be developed as ‘deshbhakt’.

Kejriwal believes that a ‘deshbhakt’ doctor would try to help as many people as possible rather than just collect the highest fee. A ‘Deshbhakt’ professional returns from work contemplating how to help society instead of thinking about how to increase their financial wealth. A patriotic officer will not think about bribes, but will clear the most number of files to help the people.

When the schools reopen for the respective grades, the ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ will be introduced from nursery to Class 12. This curriculum does not include textbooks. Facilitator’s handbooks have been designed for three cohorts – nursery to class five; classes six to eight; and classes nine to twelve – and they will be used to teach patriotism through simple activities. In addition, the facilitator’s handbooks for two cohorts will include classes 6 to 8 and 9-12 and 100 stories of freedom fighters and patriots were also unveiled at the launch event.

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister, said, ‘We talk about Bhagat Singh, Hemu Kalani, Jhansi Ki Rani and Tantia Tope’s battles but we never discuss what led them onto the battles, how they fought those battles.’

The ‘Deshbhakti Curriculum’ will bridge this gap, he said, while emphasizing that students won’t be expected to memorize historical facts or to learn morals. Patriotism won’t just be talked about, but inculcated in students. In knowing that Bhagat Singh sacrificed his life when he was 23 years old and comparing themselves to him, students will reflect on their commitment, passion, and exemplify it, he said.

‘We should learn how Babasaheb (Ambedkar) surpassed the definitions of political independence and vowed for social and mental independence and how he laid a strong constitution for us. We will teach the children the importance of this struggle and make sure they realize what it was like to experience such disparities. We will include 100 stories every year in this curriculum,’ he said.

According to the officials, the topics include respect for individual differences, constructive criticism, harmonious coexistence with others, critical thinking about matters facing the country, recognizing patriotism as integral to everyday action and practice, and working for the country’s development honestly and with pride. The chapters include: ‘My India is glorious but why not developed’, ‘Deshbhakti: My country my pride’, ‘Who is a Deshbhakt’ and ‘India of my dreams. The teaching methodology will be based on activities, such as maintaining a ‘Deshbhakti diary’, participating in ‘Deshbhakti Dhyan’ and holding ‘Flag Day’ activities, among other things.

Every class will begin with a ‘Deshbhakti Dhyan’ of five minutes, in which students will talk about five new patriots each day. Kejariwal explained that because this is the first year of the curriculum and we are celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence, we have included 100 patriots. 100 more patriots will be added next year. It will go on and on. At least 700 to 800 stories and 500 to 600 patriotic songs and poems will be taught from nursery to grade 12.

Arvind Kejriwal announced the Deshbhakti Curriculum at the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in 2019. The curriculum has been prepared by Delhi government school teachers along with NGO partners and experts.