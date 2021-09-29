State govt announces reopening of schools for younger students

New Delhi: Schools in the national capital will open for classes from nursery to 8 after the festive season, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said in a meeting on Wednesday. Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal-led government took this step as it attempts to restart schools in the national capital gradually. DDMA informed schools that they must strictly follow COVID-19 protocol.

During the meeting led by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, it was decided that the COVID situation in the city is ‘good’ and so schools can be allowed to reopen with precautions. Officials from the Delhi Police and district administration have been instructed to enforcing Covid-adequate behavior, according to the sources.

Read also: Jayasurya starrer ‘Sunny’ to be screened at Calella Film Festival

Currently, schools for classes 9 to 12 have reopened with 50% capacity. There were also guidelines for staggered entry, sanitization, and social distancing seating arrangements. Directions were also given to ensure that all events that take place during the festive season have to adhere strictly to the laid down SOPs, including no standing crowds, separate entry and exit points, appropriate social distance for seating, and no crowd-drawing activities (fares, stalls, swings).

It was allowed to celebrate festivals like Ramleela, Dussehra and Durga Puja as long as standard operating procedures (SOPs) like social distancing and other safety measures are strictly maintained.