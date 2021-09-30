2 CRPF jawans injured in IED blast in Bijapur

Bijapur: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)Jawans were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) was blasted by Maoists in Bijapur district in Chattisgarh. CRPF constables of 170th battalion Sannidul Islam and K Balkrishna received leg injuries in the blast and now are out of danger.

As per police, the CRPF team was on a road security duty. The injured constables came in contact with a pressure IED connection, triggering the blast.

Meanwhile, the 35 Maoists surrendered before the police in the state. 24 Maoists surrendered in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday and 11 others surrendered on Wednesday. In the last month, two Maoists were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the district.