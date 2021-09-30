Are you an Indian citizen? If so, you can visit these countries on a tourist visa

Several countries have now opened their borders to Indian travellers because of the improving Covid-19 situation in India, so people have already started making their travel plans. In the wake of the second wave of Coronavirus, people are now turning to revenge tourism as things slowly return to normal. So what is revenge tourism? This is a phenomenon known as revenge travel, which refers to the desire to go on vacation after an extended period of lockdown, when people were cooped up in their homes.

In fact, the most popular tourist hubs are now packed with visitors due to this trend. In order to cheer themselves up, many of them are visiting offbeat locations. Below, we have compiled a list of countries where Indian tourists with a visa are allowed to fly. Have a look:-

The following countries do not require visas for Indian citizens



Kenya

The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) announced recently that its borders will be reopened to tourists from India. Kenya closed its borders earlier this year because of the deadly second wave of Covid-19. After having been revoked for a brief period of suspension, the temporary ban on passenger flights from India has now been lifted. The good news is that Indian travellers are exempt from quarantine if they provide negative PCR-based Covid-19 test results conducted 96 hours before travel, the statement noted.

UAE

It was announced recently that UAE (United Arab Emirates) intends to remove its Covid-induced travel restriction on entry for its residents who have been fully vaccinated, and only if the WHO approves the Covid vaccine. From September 12, residents of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Afghanistan were also allowed to fly into the UAE. In the meantime, Dubai will open the Expo 2020 World Fair on October 1st after a year-long delay due to the Covid-19 global health scare. Over the course of several months, the event is expected to gain significant traction.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has allowed travelers from all over the world entry. After an on-arrival test, travelers from India who are fully vaccinated can move freely around the island nation, as the island nation reopens its borders after a long wait. Vaccinated travellers who have completed all vaccine doses recommended by their doctor (within two weeks of the last vaccination) will be considered, and there will be no minimum stay requirement.

Mauritius

For those who are unfamiliar, Mauritius opened its borders to international travellers on July 15 in phases. During the first phase of the program, vaccinated travellers will enjoy a week-long vacation on the island. In addition to the swimming pool and beach, guests will be able to enjoy other facilities within the resort grounds. In addition, guests who stay over two weeks and have a negative PCR test report during their stay will also be able to experience the island’s other attractions. Those travelling to Mauritius aged 18 or older must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The PCR test must be done between 5 and 7 days before departure, and a negative result is required to travel to the island. PCR tests will also be conducted at the airport in Mauritius and on day 7 and 14 of your resort holiday, as applicable. From October 1, vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry without restrictions upon presenting a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure. If not vaccinated, those who attend Phase 1 and Phase 2 will be required to stay in quarantine for 14 days. Keep this in mind when planning your trip.

Turkey

Travelers from India can now enter Turkey, a popular destination among tourists. There is, however, a 14-day quarantine requirement. After you arrive at the quarantine facility on the fourteenth day, you will be tested, and you will only be allowed to leave after the test is negative. Air India, Emirates, and KLM Royal Dutch offer flights at prices that are two to three times higher than regular airfare.

Egypt

As per reports, travellers arriving from countries where Delta COVID-19 variants have been detected, including India, will have to undergo a rapid test upon their arrival in Egypt. Passengers arriving from a COVID-19 strain country will need to take the 15-minute DNA test called ID NOW in order to enter the country. The Egyptian government announced earlier that visitors will no longer be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test report to enter the country. Authorities feared that tourists would cancel their visits. The cases of COVID-19 in Egypt have increased recently, and the government has decided to become more stringent and test people arriving from COVID-19 variant countries.

Russia

Russian travellers will have to go through a cumbersome process despite being able to make the trip from India. It is reported that you need an invitation from a government-approved tourist agency to enter Russia, and merely making hotel reservations won’t suffice. You can also apply for a tourist visa that is valid for up to 30 days for single-entry or double-entry. Travelers must submit RT-PCR results within 72 hours of arrival and undergo an on-the-spot test when they arrive. Only if you test negative will you be allowed to enter the country; those who test positive will be sent to a COVID treatment center. Since there are only a few flights from India to Russia, the ticket prices are at least two and a half times more expensive than regular airfare.

Serbia

Serbia is also open to Indian travellers, like Russia, but with certain restrictions. There are only limited flights being operated by Lufthansa and KLM Royal Dutch from Mumbai to Belgrade and you must take a negative RT-PCR test 48 hours before you leave. The prices are not as high as they are in Russia. Make sure to check them out before you travel!

Iceland

Iceland has also opened its borders to Indian travellers. Travelers are required to be fully vaccinated with the vaccinations approved by the European Union, including Covishield by AstraZeneca. Upon arrival, you will also need to present a valid vaccination certificate and a negative PCR test. The Icelandic authorities will also require you to undergo one screening test for COVID-19 at the border, and you will be exempt from quarantine if the test is negative. Get ready to fly!

United Kingdom

Quarantine is required for all visitors from India. In the past, the United Kingdom refused entry to Indian tourists stating Covishield isn’t a valid vaccine under the government’s travel policy. Astra Zeneca’s Covishield is actually Oxford’s Astra Zeneca produced by SII. In response to India’s strong criticism of the UK’s refusal to recognize Covishield, London has now included the vaccine in its updated international travel advisory. The country has a problem with COWIN certification, so travellers from India will be required to undergo a 10-day quarantine.

Uzbekistan

Any Indian citizen holding a valid visa for CIS countries (excluding Russia) is eligible to travel to Uzbekistan. Note that Uzbekistan provides e-visa facility to Indian travellers at a minimal fee, and they must submit a negative PCR test within 72 hours of arriving in the country. To the relief of travellers, there is no quarantine, so one can freely explore the central Asian country.

Italy

Italian authorities have also recognized COVID-19 vaccine Covishield made by the Serum Institute of India. As of now, fully vaccinated Indian tourists can visit the European nation and are also eligible for a green passport, said the Embassy of India in Italy. Check the latest Covid guidelines on government websites before making travel plans since they are subject to change depending on the Covid situation.