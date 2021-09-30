Char Dham Yatra: State govt mulls easier registration process

The historic Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has already begun, attracting pilgrims from all across the nation. The renowned pilgrim circuit is now open, despite the fact that COVID-19 has hampered the journey since its outbreak in India. The state government is now working to streamline the registration process for thousands of pilgrims who visit the state each year.

Currently, pilgrims must register twice: first through the Smart City site and again through the Devasthanam Board; however, the authorities are working to exempt pilgrims from this requirement.

Pilgrims who have registered on the Devasthanam Board portal would not need to register on the Smart City portal once the procedure is simplified, according to Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan. He also proposed that an interim appeal be filed in the Uttarakhand High Court addressing the daily number of pilgrims quota, with the goal of raising the cap from the existing level.

Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath are part of Uttarakhand’s Char Dham, commonly known as India’s Chota Char Dham. Thousands of pilgrims visit the locations each year before the journey is halted at the start of winter.