Fuel prices hiked again

Mumbai: Fuel prices were hiked again in the country. The public sector oil marketing companies increased the price of petrol and diesel after one day pause. Price was not hiked on Wednesday. Price of petrol was increased by 26 paise per litre and diesel py 32 paise per litre.

Petrol has reached at Rs 101.64 per litre, up by 25 paise in Delhi. Diesel is priced at Rs 89.87 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 107.71 per litre and diesel 97.52 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is retailing at Rs 102.17 per litre and diesel is at Rs 92.97 per litre. Petrol is priced at Rs 99.36 per litre in Chennai. Diesel costs 94.45per litre in Chennai.

This is the second hike in petrol price in this week. Earlier on Tuesday the price of petrol was hiked for the first time in two months. Price of diesel was increased four times in this week. With prices increasing four times since September 24, diesel rates have gone up by 95 paise per litre.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) had resumed daily price revision of fuels from September 24 after a hiatus of nearly three-weeks.