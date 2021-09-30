Here’s how you can find out what might be causing your acne

Acne is a skin condition that affects both men and women of all ages. It may be caused by a variety of factors, ranging from hormone imbalance and stress to poor skincare and nutrition. It’s also worth noting that acne isn’t confined to a certain area of your face or body and may appear anywhere.

But did you know that the location of your acne might help you figure out what’s causing it? Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, a cosmetologist, recently shared the ‘acne face map’ on Instagram, demonstrating that acne can have different causes depending on where it occurs.

‘If you suffer from acne, you know how frustrating it can be. Acne can be difficult to combat at home, so it’s always best to see an expert to treat it. But there are a few sure signs that indicate what might be causing your acne,’ she wrote.

Here’s how to figure out what’s causing your acne.

Nose and forehead: Stress, unhealthy eating habits, Irregular sleep, inadequate digestion and dirty hands.

Hairline: Hair product reactions.

Eyebrow area: Ingrown hair, hair care products, diet, water intake, gall bladder problems and eye makeup.

Ear: Hormonal imbalance, stress, anaphylaxis to cosmetics and hair care items.

Cheeks: Unclean pillowcase, mobile phone and makeup brush.

Chin and jawline: Diet and hormonal imbalance