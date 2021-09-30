‘Inducting women into the Military’: Need to create an enabling workplace

The National Defence Academy (NDA) journal published a set of cartoons in the 1970s with the title ‘If NDA were Co-Ed’, not realizing that these cartoons would become reality in 2022. Women are now eligible to apply for the NDA entrance examination immediately following a recent Supreme Court ruling, thus break the glass ceiling of another male bastion.

Since 1958, women have served in the armed forces as medical officers and nurses. The British Indian Army lost 350 nurses in the Second World War, making a supreme sacrifice for the nation. Similarly, women soldiers were inducted into the Indian Military Police in 2021, and women officers were inducted into the Indian military in 1992. As part of Netaji’s Indian National Army (INA), Rani of Jhansi Regiment was an all-female combat unit founded in 1943.

Women have historically played a significant role in all aspects of nation-building, including the military. The government neglected to expand the role of women after Independence for decades. Moreover, the Chief Justice of India’s comments regarding the lack of women in the judiciary have further brought to light the need for equal participation of men and women in all facets of nation building.

The military workplace: An overview

In particular, it should be discussed whether or not the military is prepared to deal with changes as a result of the induction of more women into diverse roles. A woman air force officer has recently accused her colleague of rape, bringing attention to this highly sensitive matter. There are SOPs and procedures in the armed forces on dealing with grievances from juniors, regardless of gender. The Air Force hierarchy would surely be looking into why the woman officer’s complaint was not addressed to her satisfaction within the organisation; however, in a free society such as ours, every citizen has the right to seek alternate redress, which the woman officer obtained by complaining to the police.

The legal process will follow its own course in this case because the armed forces are very expeditious. A well-disciplined force like this is uncharacteristic. The only right thing to do is to take prompt action against the wrongdoer/s since such unfortunate incidents usually result from individual misconduct. Traditionally, armed forces have a reputation for being extremely courteous to women socially and in the workplace, even if they are not in uniform. Despite professional limitations, the military leadership has demonstrated the desire to integrate women into the existing security setup through several initiatives following the induction of women officers.

In the armed forces, the term ‘workplace’ has a much broader meaning due to the nature of military commitments and the work environment. In contrast to the armed forces, where deployments could occur without notice, in isolated places, without adequate hygiene or sanitation infrastructure, round the clock, and with the company of all men, women are better suited to work in a non-military organization or corporate sector. Armed forces personnel are drawn from the diverse Indian society. Although the military is a sensitive organisation, there is also a need to educate all ranks of what is expected of them in a fast-paced environment. Over the years, we have seen a perceptible change in male and female attitudes towards female officers, a step in the right direction.

How to create a conducive environment

Firstly, there is a need to accept the reality that integrating women into traditionally male-dominated forces will require constant effort and dedication. As for the second point, the criminal and military laws contain adequate provisions to deal with incidents of sexual harassment, therefore there is no need for new legislation in this regard. A nation’s armed forces are also equipped to deliver justice faster than its judiciary. Furthermore, prevention is more important than redress, for which organizations cannot adopt an ‘all is well’ attitude. The armed forces environment must be conducive to both genders working together.

It is the responsibility of everyone to make this change a success and to take pride in it. Finally, SOPs and procedures should be continuously updated so that they facilitate smooth functioning for both genders. Lastly, policies and SOPs should be rigorously enforced, and violators must be punished, sending the right message to the environment.

Since ancient times, the armed forces have been actively incorporating women into all aspects of their operations, including as fighter pilots. They are highly respected by citizens of this country for their rich traditions and ethos. The Indian armed forces are one of the best-disciplined forces on the planet. A military organization can adapt to change much faster than any other. For the nation to live up to its expectations, the conduct of all ranks, particularly of women, must be outstanding.