Kangana ignores ‘no mask, no entry’ sign, netizens ask ‘is it only for common people?’

Kangana Ranaut smiled for cameras and flashed the victory sign at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning before boarding a flight out of the city. Fans were taken aback by the fact that she was not wearing a mask. The actress was diagnosed with Covid-19 in May and recovered in a matter of days.

A paparazzo account posted a video of a ‘no mask, no entry’ sign seen just a few feet from Kangana. In the comments section, fans responded. ‘Waah No Mask No Entry ko kya ignore kiya gaya. Jaise party vote baad janta ko karti hai (Kangana has ignored the ‘no mask, no entry’ sign just like political parties ignore the voters after the elections),’ one said. ‘No mask no entry, is it only for normal people and not these celebs?’ a netizen asked.

Watch the video here: Kangana ignores ‘no mask, no entry’ sign

On the work front, Kangana starred in the recently released film Thalaivii, in which she played the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The actress also talked about the sacrifice she made for Thalaivii in an Instagram post.

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on a variety of projects including Dhaakad, Tejas and Sita: The Incarnation. Aparjita Ayodhya and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda are two of her upcoming directional films. Aside from that, she is producing Tiku Weds Sheru, a film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and marking her first step into the digital realm.