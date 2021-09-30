Kebab Love Ruins the Life of ISIS Terrorist Nabbed in Spain

Eating too much can sometimes lead to trouble. Besides obesity and health complications, it can also get you caught by the police if you are a fugitive. Thirty-year-old Abdel Majed, an ISIS terrorist of British origin, had put on six stones of weight owing to his love for kebabs, reveals The Mirror. ISIS had sent him to Spain on assignment, but he got caught by Spanish police while ordering kebabs.

The former rapper Abdel Majid Abdel Bary fled to Syria before 2013 and later to Spain. The Spanish Police Intelligence Department was alerted, but could not track him down until the time he gave in to his love for delectable kebabs. El Pais reported that Bary’s friend Adbeirzzak Seddiki had placed an order for Bary from a restaurant named The Kebab Shop, on April 15 2020 at 10.46 pm local time, five days before the arrest.

Makro Doner received the second order at 10 pm the following day. On April 18, a third-order was placed using Uber Eats delivery at 2.48 p.m. Police traced the location to Almeira, where one of the detectives recognized him by his ears. He was arrested along with two associates. Coins worth 43 thousand pounds were found on them. Currently, Bary is being held at the Soto del Real prison near Madrid. He is the son of infamous terrorist Adel Abdel Bary who is in jail on charges of killing 200 people in a bomb blast in Africa.