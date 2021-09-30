Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ is flooding a man’s phone with over 4,000 calls per day

South Korean presidential candidate reportedly offered 100 million won (about $85,000) for a Korean man’s phone number, which has been flooded with calls since he appeared in the Netflix series ‘Squid Game’. In ‘Squid Game’, contestants compete in a mysterious survival game in which children’s games are transformed into deadly traps, for a chance to win 45.6 billion won ($38.7 million). Variety reported that Netflix’s Ted Sarandos said the show has ‘a good chance’ to become the service’s most popular show after iZombie took over the top spot on the service worldwide.

Multiple characters are given business cards containing an eight-digit number that gets them involved with the survival game in the first episode. A local resident from Gyeonggi Province in South Korea told the broadcaster MBC that the phone number used in the show was actually his own and that he was getting 4,000 calls a day from children who ‘wanted to be in the game’ unaware that it is fake.

The South China Morning Post reported that South Korea’s National Revolutionary Party honorary chief, Huh Kyung-young, said on Facebook: ‘I heard that the owner of the phone number shown on a business card in ‘Squid Game’ is suffering from prank calls. I am interested in buying the number for 100 million won’. SCMP notes that Huh is known for his eccentric campaign pledges, which include distributing 100 million won to all adults in need and providing a 1.5 million won dividend to every household.

The owner of the phone number told MBC that, at first, he assumed they were spam calls until he realized his number appeared on the Netflix series. He said he received phone calls all night long, as well as text messages and pictures, but he could not change his phone number since he had been using it for 10 years and it was tied to his business. Netflix, according to Hankook Ilbo, is in negotiations with the holder of the phone number to resolve the problem. The Insider has contacted Netflix for comment.