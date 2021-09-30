‘A dream come true’: Muslim woman presents Krishna painting to temple in Kerala

A Muslim woman from Kerala’s Kozhikode painted over 500 pictures of Krishna in the past six years. She presented her work to a temple in front of the deity. In ecstasy, Jana Salim said she had finally been able to fulfil her dream of presenting a painting of Lord Krishna to the deity. Several devotees wanted to gift a Lord Krishna painting of hers to the Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple.

On Sunday, she presented her artwork depicting Lord Krishna as an infant at the temple in Ulanadu, a village near Pandalam in Pathanamthitta district. ‘It was a big dream of mine to see Lord Krishna’s idol and to present my painting before the deity. I’m delighted to have been able to fulfil that wish at the Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam. I have no words to express my happiness, and my gratitude to the temple authorities,’ Jasna was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Introducing little Krishna, the 28-year-old explained that she was recovering after a fall during her pregnancy when she drew it. Having been called Kanna by her parents since she was a child, she says she felt inspired to paint an image of Krishna as a young child, and it came out beautifully. In the past six years, she painted hundreds of images of Lord Krishna, even though she wasn’t a natural artist. Jasna is married and has two children.