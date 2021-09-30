‘Mahalaya Pind Daan Package’: IRCTC launches new pilgrim package: Check route and fare

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) pilgrim special tourist train named ‘Mahalaya Pind Daan Package’. The train will begin from Secunderabad on Saturdays and will run for a period of 16 days in the month of Ashwin. The train will cover pilgrim centres such as Gaya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi.

Passengers can board and de-board trains from Secunderabad, Kazipet, Khammam, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Brahmapur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Hijli, Tatanagar and Bokaro Steel City.

The package comprises of six nights and seven days. The fare of standard package is Rs Rs 6,620 per person and the comfort package is priced at Rs 11,030 per person. The ticket charge include accommodation on multi-sharing basis for night stay, morning tea or coffee, vegetarian meals and drinking water. Passengers can book the tickets for the trains from the official IRCTC Tourism website www.irctctourism.com.