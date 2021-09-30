Six dead after bus carrying passengers falls into river in Meghalaya

Shillong: Six persons were killed after a bus carrying at least 21 people fell in Nongchram’s Ringdi river in Meghalaya. The accident occurred at around 12 am last night. A rescue crew and emergency personnel raced to the scene to assist the casualties.

According to sources, four bodies have been recovered from the river, while two more are still stuck inside the vehicle. Sixteen passengers were rescued and brought to a local hospital. The tragedy occurred on the Nongshram bridge, which connects the districts of East Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.

Some injured passengers stated that the bus was speeding when the incident occurred. As per the sources, the front section of the bus collided with the bridge posts on the side and slid into the river. The bus driver is among those who died.