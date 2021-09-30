Somalia opens its first oxygen plant for COVID-19 patients.

Somalia’s first oxygen plant for the public has started functioning on Thursday. The oxygen plant has become a ray of hope for the country as the health care system was struggling to treat the Covid-19 patients of Somalia.

The country had been experiencing shortage for oxygen, as Covid-19 pandemic has created high global demand for oxygen for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The lack of oxygen and other equipment in the country had made the situation in Somalia worse than anywhere else around the globe. According to a report of a study published by the medical journal The Lancet in May, the African citizens who are seriously sick with Covid-19 are more likely to die without getting a proper and efficient treatment than the patients elsewhere on the planet. The journal cited data from about 64 hospitals in ten nations.

The new oxygen plant is situated in Mogadishu and was purchased from Turkey by an organisation called Hormuud Salaam Foundation, for 282,000 euro. The foundation was established by Hormuud, the largest telecoms company in Somalia. The foundation has also funded the repairing works of the Covid-19 wards at the Banadir Maternity and Children Hospital.

Medical oxygen production requires experts to maintain and operate the equipment. Most of the Somali public hospitals and healthcare units do not have access to a reliable water supply and dependable power sources.

The CEO of Hormuud’s foundation, Abdullahi Nur Osman said that the oxygen will be distributed to the public health care units and wards in the country capital of Mogadishu, without charging for delivery.